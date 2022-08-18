Analyzing First Advantage (NYSE:FA) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 7.39% 13.52% 8.13% MultiPlan 13.67% 6.76% 1.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Advantage and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 0 3 0 3.00 MultiPlan 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Advantage presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.77%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than First Advantage.

92.0% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Advantage has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Advantage and MultiPlan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million 3.30 $16.05 million $0.39 39.28 MultiPlan $1.12 billion 2.19 $102.08 million $0.25 15.32

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Advantage beats MultiPlan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

