Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £116.36 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 4 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,909 ($35.15) per share, for a total transaction of £116.36 ($140.60).

Anglo American Stock Down 1.2 %

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,966.50 ($35.84) on Thursday. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,961.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,451.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £39.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.18.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 61.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Anglo American

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($38.36) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,443.13 ($41.60).

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.