Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £116.36 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 4 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,909 ($35.15) per share, for a total transaction of £116.36 ($140.60).

Anglo American Stock Down 1.2 %

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,966.50 ($35.84) on Thursday. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,961.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,451.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £39.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.18.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 61.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($38.36) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,443.13 ($41.60).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.