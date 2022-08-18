Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £116.36 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 4 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,909 ($35.15) per share, for a total transaction of £116.36 ($140.60).
Anglo American Stock Down 1.2 %
AAL stock opened at GBX 2,966.50 ($35.84) on Thursday. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,961.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,451.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £39.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.18.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 61.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
