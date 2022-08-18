Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 18.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. AON has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.22.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

