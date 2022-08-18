Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Update

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,787,248 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

