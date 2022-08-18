Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Platform Technology Partners’ Largest Position

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 10.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $22,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,654,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 122,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 69,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

