Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $230,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $174.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

