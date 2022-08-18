Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53,649 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.3% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,676,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 228.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 471,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,364,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $174.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

