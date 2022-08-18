Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.