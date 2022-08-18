Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.29.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

