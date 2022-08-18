Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Archrock were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 159,245 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Archrock by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 347,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Archrock by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after buying an additional 946,356 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,730,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.65%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

