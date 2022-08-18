Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.9% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 959,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

AAPL stock opened at $174.55 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

