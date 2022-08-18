Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $20.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

