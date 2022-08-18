Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 8.4% on Insider Selling

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $48.06. 2,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 398,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Specifically, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Arvinas Trading Down 11.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,917,000 after acquiring an additional 167,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,786,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Articles

