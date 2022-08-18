Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Trading Down 18.2%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) were down 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

