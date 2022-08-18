Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $379.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $17.21.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

