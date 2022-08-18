Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ashland Global by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

Ashland Global Dividend Announcement

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

