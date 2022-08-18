ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$48.33 and last traded at C$48.29, with a volume of 41488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.94.

Specifically, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $955,425 over the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.06.

ATCO Stock Performance

ATCO Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

