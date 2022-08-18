Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.