Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$0.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$62.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Auxly Cannabis Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

