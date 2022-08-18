Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

AVLR stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avalara by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Avalara by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 119,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Avalara by 23.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at $29,862,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

