Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

