Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

TSE:AYA opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$813.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$11.67.

In other news, Director Robert Taub bought 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,265,762 shares in the company, valued at C$39,440,557.38.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

