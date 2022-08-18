B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for MasterCraft Boat in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasterCraft Boat’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCFT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MCFT stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

