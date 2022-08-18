B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Land in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.93, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.80. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.