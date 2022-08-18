B. Riley Comments on Altus Power, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Altus Power Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of AMPS opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

