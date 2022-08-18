BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Buys 19 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 778 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £147.82 ($178.61).
BAE Systems Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 799.40 ($9.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 793.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 737.89. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The company has a market cap of £25.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,859.07.
BAE Systems Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 6,046.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
