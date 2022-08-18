BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Buys 19 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 778 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £147.82 ($178.61).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 799.40 ($9.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 793.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 737.89. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The company has a market cap of £25.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,859.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 6,046.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 946.60 ($11.44).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

