Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Banc of California by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BANC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Banc of California Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.