Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $291.32 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

