Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atento in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atento’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Atento’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATTO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Atento has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

