Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLTF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Baylin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

