Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BEPTF stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Featured Stories

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

