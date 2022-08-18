Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Beach Energy Price Performance
Shares of BEPTF stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.34.
About Beach Energy
