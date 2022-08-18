Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.24. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 457,283 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 927.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

