Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 5,139 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.65 and its 200 day moving average is $279.50.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

