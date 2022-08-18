Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Kistos (LON:KIST)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 730 ($8.82) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

Kistos Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Kistos stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.01) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 468.93. Kistos has a twelve month low of GBX 232 ($2.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 593.50 ($7.17). The stock has a market cap of £480.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.39.

About Kistos

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

