Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Insider Michael Topham Sells 88,444 Shares

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) insider Michael Topham sold 88,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £352,007.12 ($425,334.85).

Biffa Stock Down 0.3 %

BIFF stock opened at GBX 402.40 ($4.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38. Biffa plc has a 12 month low of GBX 278.45 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 423.40 ($5.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 384.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 347.62.

Biffa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 4.69 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Biffa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

