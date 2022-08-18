Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $775,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,729,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

BE stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,049 shares of company stock worth $940,009 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

