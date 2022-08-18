Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) vs. Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Head to Head Analysis

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bodycote has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bodycote and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bodycote 1 1 1 0 2.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bodycote and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bodycote N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek 9.02% 11.83% 8.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bodycote and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bodycote $846.79 million 1.66 $81.82 million N/A N/A Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.00 $2.54 million $0.10 54.47

Bodycote has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Bodycote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include anodizing, ceramic, flame and combustion spraying, high velocity oxygen fuel, plasma spray, electric arc spraying, aluminide coatings, liquid coatings, and thermo-chemically formed ceramic coatings to enhance corrosion protection and wear resistance. The company serves automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, and general industrial markets. Bodycote plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

