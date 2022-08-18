Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

