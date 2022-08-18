Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BOC opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Omaha has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.