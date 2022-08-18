Briaud Financial Planning Inc Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.2% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,685,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 56,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 758,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $255,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.65 and its 200 day moving average is $279.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

