Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

