Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.35, but opened at $32.20. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Brinker International shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 2,179 shares.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.68.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Brinker International by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 237,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 107,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Trading Down 1.6 %

About Brinker International

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43.

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.