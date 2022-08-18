Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 592,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 123,991 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $538.59 on Thursday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $217.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

