Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $2,992,509.48 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

BR stock opened at $177.63 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

