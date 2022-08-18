Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price at C$10.57

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.
CHE.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE CHE.UN opened at C$8.66 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$9.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$908.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.40.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Further Reading
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.