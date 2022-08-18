Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price at C$10.57

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$8.66 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$9.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$908.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.40.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

