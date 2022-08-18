Brokerages Set Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) PT at $277.00

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $269.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.05. Rogers has a 52-week low of $178.43 and a 52-week high of $274.51.
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.
