Brokerages Set SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) PT at 7.59

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 6.92.

SMRT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of SMRT opened at 3.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.06. SmartRent has a 52-week low of 3.22 and a 52-week high of 15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total transaction of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at 95,796,882.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,490,727 shares of company stock worth $7,361,728. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SmartRent by 1,907.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 126.4% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 1,142,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 794.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.