Brokerages Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target at $14.50

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 477.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 87.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $504,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

