Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hardwoods Distribution’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HDI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.25.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Down 2.9 %

Hardwoods Distribution Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$763.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$26.92 and a 52-week high of C$49.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

