Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tokyo Electron Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.